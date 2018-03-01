Life Hacks: Easy snacks for kids and grownups

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Are you a busy parent with a kid always asking about food? Maybe you travel a lot for work! Most of us don’t have time to sit down for a full meal when hunger strikes, so snacks are important.

News Channel 8’s Amanda Ciavarri broke down ways to keep snacking simple and healthy.

Make it Florida-proof

We all know it can get hot in the sunshine state, so when you are packing snacks for the car make sure they won’t melt! Put some nuts in your center console or a granola bar in your bag.

Fruit To-Go

Make sure you get your daily serving of fruit, Fruits like Apples, Oranges and Bananas have a thicker skin and travel easy.

Advice from Moms

1. Green smoothies!

“My 9-year-old doesn’t really like getting his fruits and veggies in, so this is one way we can help him,” said Kiva Williams.

2. Snack Drawer at home!

“In our pantry we have three drawers for the kids and they know that those are for their snacks, so they can go in there and freely get the snacks whenever they want to,” said Williams.

