Jury selection begins in trial of Pulse shooter’s widow Noor Salman

Jury selection started Thursday morning at the federal courthouse in downtown Orlando for the trial of Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen.

The jury will ultimately decide whether Salman knowingly helped Mateen plan the June 2016 attack that killed 49 people.

2 p.m.: Jury pool deepens slightly

Jury selection continued into the afternoon Thursday, with a slightly quicker pace.

One woman questioned by the judge was immediately placed into the jury pool after attorneys had no further questions or objections to her serving.

Another woman though, was just as swiftly excused from duty after saying her feelings about guns, even when used legally, might cloud her judgement during the trial.

“I don’t like shooting,” she said several times.

Also Thursday afternoon, the judge also said that after learning new information, he expected the trial to last only about three weeks. That’s half the time initially estimated.

12 p.m.: ‘We’re going to be at this a while’

A short recess began after only the fourth potential juror was questioned.

“We’re going to be at this for a while,” said Judge Paul G. Byron.

One of the potential jurors who remain in the jury pool said English is her second language, so the defense called into question her ability to understand the court proceedings.

The judge, however, said the potential juror seemed to understand fine. He denied the request to remove her.

Another potential juror who remains in the pool is a man who says he works in forensic cyber investigations.

“‘Alleged’ is just that, without proof, it’s just an accusation,” that juror said.

The fourth potential juror questioned was excused after a short debate among the judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys. They all agreed that juror losing pay would be too big a burden to serve.

10 a.m.: The first hour, the first potential juror

From the stand, Judge Paul G. Byron asked the first juror a series of detailed questions.

It appears each each prospective juror will be spoken to and asked a similar line of questions individually.

The first prospective juror’s questioning gives an idea of what each one will be asked.

One of the first topics: terrorism — asking if jurors have been directly affected by any terror attacks. The judge brought up 9/11 and the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland specifically.

The judge also asked about guns. Noor Salman apparently went target shooting at some point, so the judge is asking if anyone has predispositions about guns, and people who own them and shoot them lawfully.

One of the judge’s final questions to the first potential juror, one he will no doubt ask each person before him during the selection process: “Do you feel pressure from the community at large to find Noor Salman guilty?”

The first prospective juror said, “No.”

That first juror though said she was, “Not sure” she could put aside her emotions as she drives by Pulse daily. She also said since she’s a new mom, the timing of the trial would be extremely difficult. For those reasons, she was excused.

It took nearly forty minutes to question the first potential juror.

