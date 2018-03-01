Hillsborough commissioner pursues ban on assault-style weapons

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite a Florida law prohibiting local firearm regulations, a Hillsborough County commissioner says he wants to pass a ban on assault weapons.

Commissioner Lesley “Les” Miller tells News Channel 8 he’s directed staff to draft a proposal for a ban on assault-style weapons in Hillsborough County.

Miller’s proposal would also expand the waiting period to purchase firearms from three to five days. And under the measure, those making threats to local schools would be hit with a misdemeanor.

Miller says the proposal will be up for discussion at the commissioners’ meeting next Wednesday.

Miller joins a number of elected officials who are risking their jobs to pass gun control measures in Florida. The state prohibits cities and counties from enacting their own gun control laws. Local leaders who pass gun laws can be hit with a fine or be removed from office by the governor.

