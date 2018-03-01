Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach

NEW YORK (AP) – Equifax is saying that an additional 2.4 million Americans were impacted by last year’s data breach, however these newly disclosed consumers had much less personal information stolen.
The company says the 2.4 million additional consumers only had their names and a partial driver’s license number stolen by the attackers, unlike the original 145.5 million Americans who had their Social Security numbers impacted.
Attackers were unable to get the state where the license was issued, the date of issuance or its expiration date.
Equifax says it will reach out to all newly impacted consumers and will provide the same credit monitoring and identity theft protection services they have been offering to the original victims.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- Deputies: Volusia teacher had sexual relationship with 8th grade boy
- Armed, barricaded teacher who fired shot in classroom ignites debate on giving teachers guns
- Photographer spots rare yellow cardinal
- Avon Park teacher arrested for lewd acts against a child, also charged with 55 counts of child pornography
- Family who took in Nikolas Cruz after parents died: We had monster living under our roof
- VIDEO: 7,000-year-old Native American burial site discovered near Venice
- Search for missing USF student entering 6th day