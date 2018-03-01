Duke Energy linemen return home after working to restore power in Puerto Rico

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Duke Energy workers returned to the U.S. mainland on Thursday after spending six weeks restoring power on the island of Puerto Rico.

A sheriff’s deputy escorted two vans to family members waiting in a parking lot at St. Pete-Clearwater Airport.

Many held signs and many hugs went around as the electrical linemen got to see their wives and kids.

The Duke Energy employees are part of a group of more than 200 sent to help get the power back on after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

The linemen worked in Ponce, where 95 percent of power is restored to homes and businesses.

The Duke workers told News Channel 8’s Peter Bernard the people of Puerto Rico are immensely grateful for the work they did.

The linemen worked 13 days on, then had one day off, working sun up to sun down, 15 to 16 hours a day.

They said the work was very rewarding.