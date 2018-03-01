Driver eluding police crashes into bedroom of St. Pete couple’s home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg couple was jolted out of bed when a car crashed into their bedroom overnight.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on 10th Street North in the Euclid Heights area.

St. Petersburg police say the driver Michael Amons is known to SPPD’s violent crimes task force as someone who flees from law enforcement.

This time he failed to get away.

Members of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office task force were on routine patrol when they spotted Amons, who they say is a habitual offender.

He was driving a car that did not have a tag and officers tried to pull him over.

Amons turned off the car’s lights and drove for about five miles with the lights off before crashing into the house.

He left in an ambulance. Amons is expected to be okay, but will face charges.

The couple inside the home was not injured in the crash.

