Disney Parks celebrating 90 years of Mickey Mouse with ‘World’s Biggest Mouse Party’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mickey Mouse is celebrating a big milestone this year in his 90th year of entertainment.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, Disney Parks will kick off the “World’s Biggest Mouse Party” later in 2018 to honor Mickey and Minnie.

Special festivities will be held at each resort around the world.

The blog says the party is “is so big, it’s happening all the way into 2019!”

A new show called “Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Special Celebration” will begin touring throughout the Asia Pacific region in July.

Disney animator Mark Henn will paint Mickey’s official 90th portrait, which will debut on the cover of Disney twenty-three this fall.

In November at Walt Disney World, D23 will host “Destination D: Celebrating Michey Mouse.” That celebration will feature two days of panels, presentations and entertainment.

More surprises will be revealed at the Disney Parks Blog in the coming weeks.

