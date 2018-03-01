Boy arrested for alleged school threat with Lego gun

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy they say posted an online threat against a San Diego County school that included a photo of an AR-15 rifle made of Legos.
The boy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of making terrorist threats.
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says the boy is a freshman at West Hills High School in Santee.
He allegedly posted an Instagram photo of the toy weapon with the warning “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”
Authorities say the student had access to hunting rifles in his home.
A surge in threats against schools has prompted numerous arrests in the wake of the Florida school shooting.
Also Tuesday, San Diego police arrested a 15-year-old boy who allegedly said he planned to shoot up Westview High School.
