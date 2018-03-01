Man detained after bringing gun to USF campus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was detained at USF Thursday after bringing a gun on campus.

Around 12:45 p.m., the school sent out an emergency notification warning students to avoid the area near the nursing building due to an armed individual on the premises.

According to police, a man attending a conference at the College of Nursing facility was in physical possession of a concealed firearm.

He was later identified as 52-year-old Paul Palacios.

Investigators say Palacios was carrying a valid concealed weapons license.

He was charged with a violation of concealed weapons license, a second-degree misdemeanor.  His gun was confiscated and Palacios was released from custody with a notice to appear.

A representative for USF police tells News Channel 8 that guns cannot be carried around campus, but weapons can be legally stored in vehicles.

A follow-up notification was sent to students and faculty advising them the scene was clear and that they could return to normal operations.

 

