Airlines enforce new policies starting today for comfort animals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Airlines are implementing stricter rules today, putting more restrictions on fliers’ emotional support animals.

At the start of 2018, Delta announced it would soon require 48-hours notice and more documentation for untrained emotional-support animals for them to fly in the plane’s cabin with passengers.

These changes taking effect today came after an incident where a large comfort dog bit another passenger and the story went viral back in June.

United followed suit updated its policy after the airline refused to allow a passenger’s emotional-support peacock aboard a flight.

Emotional support pet owners will now have to prove their animal is able to be well-behaved in public. All animals in the main cabin will also be required to have a vaccination form signed by a veterinarian.

A United spokesperson said the number of comfort animals on its flights jumped from 43,000 in 2016 to 76,000 last year.

Click here to see the guidelines for emotional support animals on each airline before your next flight. 

