8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | March 2-4

1. Winefest 2018: Wine’s World (Friday, Saturday)

Tampa Theatre’s historic stage transforms into Tampa’s most spectacular dining room for the elegant Wine Pairing. With 17 restaurants and dozens of wineries & breweries spilling out onto Franklin Street, live music and an awesome silent auction, you’ll be shouting “schwing!” before the night is through. Get the details

2. Tampa Bay Beer Week (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Coppertail is hosting breweries from all over Florida so you can taste everything the Sunshine State has to offer. You can see a Battle of the Bands show, watch a car race and experience skateboarding fun all while enjoying a cold one. Get the details

3. Pioneer Park Days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

This show is one of the largest and oldest antique tractor, steam engine and farm equipment shows in the southeast. Some of the highlights include over 200 exhibits of tractors, hit and miss steam engines and farm equipment. Get the details

4. Florida Strawberry Festival (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

The annual spring festival held at the fairgrounds in Plant City will feature tons of top musical artists along with foods created with everything strawberry, including strawberry lasagna, strawberry pizza and anything you can dip in strawberries. Get the details

5. Pink Flamingo Home Tour (Saturday)

Explore some of the oldest and most iconic homes in the Stetson neighborhood in northwest Gulfport. Get the details

6. Parrish Heritage Day Parade, Festival & Chili Cook-Off (Saturday)

Bring your biggest pot, bring your Grandma’s chili recipe, and Bring It ON! Or bring your chair and all of your friends and come listen to the music, enjoy some local food and browse the many vendors. Get the details

7. Food & Wine Fest (Saturday, Sunday)

The most delicious event returns to Busch Gardens with tastes that will delight every palate. You can sample delectable cuisines paired with a selection of 65+ wines, 50+ craft brews and specialty cocktails while enjoying some of the biggest names in entertainment. Get the details

8. Gasparilla Festival of the Arts (Saturday, Sunday)

Artists compete for &75,000 in prize money and offer their masterworks for sale. Get the details

