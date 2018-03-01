2018 Florida Strawberry Festival Info: Entertainment, admission, directions

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Salt-N-Pepa, Babyface and Reba McEntire are just a few of the big name entertainers who will grace the stage at the 2018 Florida Strawberry Festival.

This year’s theme “Building New Memories” has everything to do with wowing festival goers with a brand new 10,500-seat grandstand wired for sound.

The annual spring festival held at the fairgrounds in Plant City will also feature foods created with everything strawberry, including strawberry lasagna, strawberry pizza and anything you can dip in strawberries.

The Florida Strawberry Festival runs 11 days, from March 1 through March 11.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults (ages 13 and up), $5 for children (ages 6-12) Kids ages 5 and under get in free with paid adult admission.

Publix Super Market Stores will offer discounted admission tickets through March 11. Advance discounted admission tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children 6 to 12-years-old.

Plant City police have released driving directions and traffic tips for the Florida Strawberry Festival.

