2 ejected, killed, in Polk Co. SUV crash weren’t wearing seat belts

LAKE HAMILTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say two people who died after being ejected from an SUV were not wearing seat belts.

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. Hwy 27 at Kokomo Road.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Lake Hamiltion police officers responded to the area and saw two victims had been ejected from one of the cars involved. They requested Polk County Fire Rescue and PCSO to respond. Both of those victims were declared deceased on-scene.

Investigators discovered that both vehicles – a 2004 Dodge Durango and a 2008 Mazda 4-door car – were traveling northbound on US 27 side-by-side.

For unknown reasons, the front right portion of the Mazda impacted the left rear portion of the Dodge, causing the Dodge to rotate and slide. When the Dodge tires slid into the dirt and grassy area off of the shoulder, the SUV flipped and landed in a ditch alongside US 27, ejecting two rear-seat passengers who were not wearing seatbelts.

The Mazda slowed to a stop in the median of US 27 after the collision.

The crash and resulting investigation closed the road for five hours.

The PCSO released the identities of people involved in the crash and their conditions:

Dodge Durango SUV

Driver – 40-year-old Isaac Neal of Cumming, GA; treated and released at Heart of Florida Hospital; he was wearing a seatbelt.

Front seat passenger – 26-year-old Lisa Mastin of Margate, FL; treated and released at Heart of Florida Hospital; she was wearing a seatbelt.

Rear seat passenger – 31-year-old Cobra Frost (female) of Winter Park, FL; deceased on-scene; she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Rear seat passenger – 61-year-old Wyatt Singleton of Orlando, FL (he would have turned 62 years old today); deceased on-scene; he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Mazda car

Driver – 20-year-old Juan Ayala of Winter Haven; no injuries; he was wearing a seatbelt.

Passenger – 15-year-old Fernando Ayala of Winter Haven; treated and released at Heart of Florida Hospital; he was wearing a seatbelt.

