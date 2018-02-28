Woman takes fetus of unborn baby to city council meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WFLA/WWBT) – An emotional plea about the stress of public housing turned heads at a Virginia City council meeting.

A woman brought the “embryo egg” to the podium.

Sha’Ronda Taylor blames Richmond’s  Housing Authority and the stress of living in squalor for causing her to quit her job and suffer a miscarriage.

“Since I’ve been in this heating situation and the mouse infested situation, I have quit my job because I had a miscarriage,” said Taylor.

“This is a baby, and my embryo egg that I can no longer carry.”

After the housing authority moved Taylor temporarily into a hotel, she says she had to make due with no stove or furniture, causing her emotional distress.

“You killed that girl that was in me… and now I have to fight because everybody sitting here who needs to be removed, shall be removed.”

The CEO of the housing authority said council members tried to reach out to Taylor after her speech, but were unsuccessful.

