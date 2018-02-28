Volusia County high school student bitten by venomous snake he brought to school

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WESH) — A 19-year-old Volusia County high school student was bitten by a venomous snake he brought onto the campus of University High School on Wednesday, according to school administrators.

The student was rushed to be treated at a hospital.

The snake was killed, so it wouldn’t harm anyone else on campus. School officials said it was a dangerous Coral snake.

Coral snakes are small, vibrantly colored, highly venomous snakes.

The student apparently found the snake off-campus, grabbed it and walked it onto school property. Then he was bitten on the hand — the bite pierced him near his knuckles.

“Coral snake, toxicity-wise, is very dangerous,” said Jason Hoffman of Critters Exotic Pet Rescue, a nonprofit for abandoned wild animals.

Hoffman said Corals generally only bite when they’re touched, but that their bite can be very serious.

“Definitely do not touch it yourself,” said wildlife trapper Luke Ferguson, the owner of Florida Wildlife Busters.

Ferguson gets worried calls about snakes often, but says he only finds real Corals about twice a year.

His advice, as with any snake: don’t touch it.

“Treat every snake like it’s venomous. If you have no idea what it is, you can’t I.D. it, and the snake’s in your backyard, stay away from it. Call a professional if it’s something that’s gonna be bothering you,” Ferguson said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: