VIDEO: Search on for burglars who targeted Miss Vicki`s on the River

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco authorities are looking for two burglars who targeted a popular dining destination in Holiday.
Video released by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shows two men enter Miss Vicki`s on the River, which is located at 1029 Baillies Bluff Road.
Deputies say the men tried to break into the kitchen and pulled off multiple screen windows in the process.
They were able to make off with a cooler and seven cases of beer, valued at $195 in total.
Anyone with information about the men seen in the video should call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 18-8001.
