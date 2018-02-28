VIDEO: Search on for burglars who targeted Miss Vicki`s on the River

By Published:

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco authorities are looking for two burglars who targeted a popular dining destination in Holiday.

Video released by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shows two men enter Miss Vicki`s on the River, which is located at 1029 Baillies Bluff Road.

Deputies say the men tried to break into the kitchen and pulled off multiple screen windows in the process.

They were able to make off with a cooler and seven cases of beer, valued at $195 in total.

Anyone with information about the men seen in the video should call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 18-8001.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s