VIDEO: K9 loses teeth, requires surgery after running leap to take down suspect

SANTA ANA, Calif. (WFLA) — A police K9 in California is recovering from surgery after being injured during a wild chase with a suspect.

On Monday, K9 Puskas with the Santa Ana Police Department was involved in a chase with Antonio Padilla Jr., a suspect wanted for violating parole, carjacking a woman and almost hitting a police officer.

Video captured by a news helicopter shows Puskas take a heroic leap and take down Padilla as he was running away from officers. The K9 then held onto Padilla until his partner arrived and put handcuffs on him.

In the process of taking down the suspect, Puskas slammed his muzzle into a cement curb and broke his upper and lower teeth. On Tuesday, veterinarians removed all of the teeth except for his canines.

Puskas was honored with a new Purple Heart dog tag after his surgery. He then went home with his handler, Officer Luis Galeana.

“My dog was super happy when he saw me. He’s still kind of loopy but he was able to get up on his four legs and kind of lick my face a little bit,” Officer Galeana said. “It was a good feeling. He was surrounded by staff, which is a great feeling too that they all cared for my dog.”

Puskas is expected to make a full recovery. He will also be able to return to the police department because he only needs his back teeth to do his job.