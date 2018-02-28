VIDEO: 7,000-year-old Native American burial site discovered near Venice

By Published:

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A prehistoric burial site containing the remains of at least six Native Americans was uncovered in the Gulf of Mexico near Venice, the Florida Department of State announced Wednesday.

The site, which measures roughly 0.75 acres dates back to the Early Archaic period, some 7,000 years ago, a time when Florida’s hunter-gatherers were living a more sedentary lifestyle, researchers say.

According to National Geographic, the “unprecedented” find was first reported in the summer of 2016 when a diver picked up a barnacle-crusted jaw from a shallow spot off the shore of Manasota Key.

After the diver contacted Florida’s Bureau of Archaeological Research, a team of underwater archaeologists relocated the dive spot 300 yards from shore.

“As soon as we were there it became clear that we were dealing with something new,” Ryan Duggins of Florida’s Bureau of Archaeological Research told the magazine.

Duggins said after encountering broken bones and wooden stakes, they realized they were dealing with a Native American bog burial site that had been miraculously preserved.

The site exists in a peat-bottom pond where researchers believe ancient Floridians buried the dead. The peat slows the organic decomposition process, allowing the site to stay well-preserved. Therefore, when sea levels rose, the pond was covered by the Gulf of Mexico and was able to survive natural occurrences such as hurricanes and erosion, research shows.

Duggins said they’ve located at least six individual sets of remains, but “there’s probably going to be a lot more.”

“What we currently are thinking is that when an individual passed, they would have been wrapped in handwoven fibers and sunk to the bottom of the pond,” he explained. “A series of fire-hardened and sharpened stakes would be pounded into the pond bed around the body with the tops of those stakes protruding above the water line.”

The discovery of a submerged offshore burial site is extremely rare.  The only other examples of this phenomenon are located in Denmark and Israel.

The discovery is extremely rare. The only other examples of submerged offshore burial sites are located in Israel and Denmark.

State officials say the site is frequently patrolled by law enforcement and is monitored. They warn that any suspicious or unusual activity will be reported to local and state law enforcement.

Under Florida law, it’s a first-degree misdemeanor to remove artifacts from an archaeological site without authorization and a third-degree felony to knowingly disturb, destroy, remove, vandalize, or damage an unmarked human burial.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s