Texas college coach won’t recruit Colorado athletes because of previously failed drug tests

The head basketball coach of Texas Wesleyan University sent an email to a recruit that is going viral.

In the email, Mike Jeffcoat says he doesn’t recruit players from Colorado because other players have had trouble passing drug tests in the past.

Jeffcoat goes on to say, “You can thank your liberal politicians.”

The full email reads:

“Hi Gavin,

Thanks for interest in our program. Unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing out drug test. We have made a decision to not take a chance on student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of Luck where you decide to play.”

The university confirmed the email is real and it is aware of the coach’s comments.

Texas Wesleyan University issued the following statement:

We are aware of the email sent by our baseball coach, and the comments he made are in no way a reflection of Texas Wesleyan University, its values or its recruiting practices. This is a personnel matter and it is currently under investigation. It is our University policy to not discuss personnel matters, but we want to reiterate that this email does not reflect our values and we do not condone discrimination. This includes discrimination on the basis of race, color, origin, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, disability or sexuality; or the political legislation of one’s home state. We are committed to providing an inclusive campus for all of our students, faculty, staff, visitors, potential students and their families. Texas Wesleyan has a long tradition of excellence in athletics and we are committed to recruiting student-athletes who will excel at our university. Like the NAIA’s core values, we are focused on building and recruiting champions of character.

