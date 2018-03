TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 3200 block of East Caracas Street for a person shot.

Officers arrived and found the victim, who was alert and oriented.

He suffered non-life threatening wounds and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

