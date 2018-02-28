Holiday middle school student reports man with pants down spoke to her

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents and students who live near Moog Road in Pasco County are on high alert after a pervert with his pants down spoke to a girl from middle school.

The student tells deputies the incident happened on the way to her bus stop.

“It’s just terrible. I’ve never seen anything like that here. I mean, I’m surprised,” said Steve Dunne.

Shock, disgust and anger describe how neighbors are reacting to the news.

The man in a car stopped to ask the young middle schooler on the way to her bus stop for directions.

As she approached, she could see he had his pants down.

Lisa Ambrico remembers walking her kids to the bus stop and waiting there.

She’s upset something like this could happen.

“It’s gross and disgusting. I mean, why would they do that? Why would they do that to a little kid? I don’t know. It’s just perverse,” said Ambrico.

The young victim, a student at Paul R Smith Middle School, got scared and ran away, and later reported the incident when she arrived for class.

Pasco deputies canvassed the area near the bus stop, looking for neighbors with video cameras that may have captured the incident.

They stopped by Judy Gramz’ home, but her cameras aren’t focused on the sidewalk.

“Kids have enough worries these days that they don’t need to be dealing with something like that. Ya know, going to school in the morning should be an innocent thing,” said Gramz.

Pasco deputies are looking for a black Hyundai Sonata and it’s driver.

The description of that driver is vague. He’s a black man in his 30’s. He is 5’8” to 5’9” with dreadlocks pulled up into a man bun.

