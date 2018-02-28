Police shoot, kill armed man in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Police officers shot and killed an armed man Wednesday in downtown Orlando, officials said.

Police said the man who was shot walked into the Wahburgers restaurant downtown around 11 a.m. and brandished a gun.

Investigators said the he had a domestic relationship with somebody inside the restaurant and was targeting that person.

When the man left the restaurant, employees and customers followed him as other people called 911, police said.

When officers arrived they ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused and was shot. Police said we was pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

