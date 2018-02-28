Pinellas County detectives arrest father, son for sexually abusing multiple juvenile girls

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit arrested an Oldsmar father and son on Wednesday for sexually abusing multiple juvenile victims over the span of many years.

According to detectives, the investigation began on Jan. 30 after a female victim contacted the sheriff’s office.

The victim reported she was sexually battered on separate occasions by Joshua Pasco, 43, and James Pasco Jr., 63.

Detectives identified a total of four victims who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Joshua and/or James Pasco.

Detectives learned that Joshua Pasco had inappropriate sexual activity with two juvenile girls.

He sexually abused the first victim in the 1990s when the victim was between the ages of 9 and 13.

The second juvenile girl was sexually abused in 2016 while Joshua Pasco had familial authority over her.

Detectives also learned that James Pasco had inappropriate sexual activity with a total of four victims dating back to the early 1970s.

Three of the victims were juveniles between the ages of 5 and 13. The fourth victim was an adult when James Pasco sexually battered her in 2017 and 2018.

Detectives say most of the victims were in familial or custodial authority of both me at the time of the abuse.

Joshua and James Pasco were arrested at the Sheriff’s Administration Building.

Joshua Pasco is charged with two counts of Sexual Battery- Familial Authority, one count of Lewd & Lascivious Battery and one count of felony Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.

James Pasco was charged with three counts of Sexual Battery on a Child Less than 12-Years-of Age, two counts of Sexual Battery- Familial Authority, two counts of Sexual Battery and one count of Lewd & Lascivious Battery.

The investigation is ongoing.

