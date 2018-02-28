PHOTOS: Buyer pulls multimillion-dollar offer after home porn past exposed

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (WFLA) — One couple was about to purchase their dream home for a pretty penny when they made a shocking discovery.

Linda Fein and her husband had made a $1.8 million offer on an Arizona home when the agent mentioned the sellers were in the entertainment industry.

But, oh boy, was Fein in for a surprise when she went to track down the stars.

It turned out, according to property records, the couple who owns the house are adult film stars Kevin and Sandra Otterson.

And it gets even worse. The home was the main set of “Wifey’s World” the owner’s pornographic website.

The Ottersons, known as “Hubby” and “Wifey” to their fans, have been running their website since 1998. Photos online clearly show rooms in the house matching backdrops of their X-rated movies.

On Twitter, the couple’s adult film account had nearly 368,000 followers at the time of this writing.

Fein told AZ Central she was shocked the previous use of the home was not disclosed.

“At that price point, I figured there might be some courtesy to the buyer,” Fein said. “I just can’t make Thanksgiving dinner on counters where a porn star has been lounging around.”

According to the home’s $2.2 million Realtor.com listing, the home is 4,172 square feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The extravagant property is complete with a custom bar and views of Mummy and Camelback mountains.

Buyer pulls multimillion-dollar offer after home’s porn past exposed View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media