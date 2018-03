ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was seriously injured in an accident in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

According to police, at 2:42 p.m., a driver traveling northbound struck an 83-year-old man who was crossing mid-block in the 6700 block of 4th Street North.

The driver cooperated with investigators.

The northbound lanes of 4th Street between 67th and 69th Avenue North are now open.

The investigation is ongoing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: