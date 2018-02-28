Miami-Dade police investigating death of child reportedly left in car for hours

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating the death of a child who was reportedly left in a car in Miami-Dade on Wednesday, WTVJ reports.

Sources told WTVJ that a child was taken to a hospital from the area of Bird Road and 97th Avenue.

A witness told WTVJ the mother left the child in the car for hours while she worked at a nearby salon.

A staff member said the mother arrived to the salon at 8 a.m. and forgot she had left her 2-year-old child in the car.

The child was found around 1 p.m.

Sources said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital

Police have not yet confirmed that information.

