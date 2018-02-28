Man arrested at Tampa Intl. Airport after stepping off plane, charged with 11 counts of capital felony sexual battery

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday as he stepped off a plane.

According to the Dade City Police Department, Phillips Edgardo Mendez, 49, was arrested on a warrant and charged with 11 counts of capital felony sexual battery and three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Police say the incidents came to light on or around Feb. 18 when the older of two youths, who is now 10-years-old, reported the assault to their mother, who called police.

Mendez was booked into the Orient Road Jail under a $700,000 bond.

