Man accused of sexually assaulting woman on Carnival cruise to the Bahamas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple agencies are investigating after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on board a Carnival cruise from Jacksonville to the Bahamas, News 4 Jax reports.

According to a Carnival representative, a man was detained after a woman reported an attack that happened while the Elation vessel was about 12 miles off the U.S. coast.

Per the ship’s security protocols, multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Coast Guard and the FBI were notified of the incident.

“As is standard, the FBI Jacksonville Division has been advised of a potential incident on the high seas, and we are working with our law enforcement and government agency partners to obtain additional information,” FBI Jacksonville Division spokeswoman Amanda Videll said. “The investigation is ongoing, and no details can be confirmed at this time.”

According to Carnival’s website, the Elation is a five-day cruise from Jacksonville to the Bahamas. The ship departed on Feb. 24 and is expected to return on Thursday.

