Man accused of sexually assaulting woman on Carnival cruise to the Bahamas

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple agencies are investigating after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on board a Carnival cruise from Jacksonville to the Bahamas, News 4 Jax reports.

According to a Carnival representative, a man was detained after a woman reported an attack that happened while the Elation vessel was about 12 miles off the U.S. coast.

Per the ship’s security protocols, multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Coast Guard and the FBI were notified of the incident.

“As is standard, the FBI Jacksonville Division has been advised of a potential incident on the high seas, and we are working with our law enforcement and government agency partners to obtain additional information,” FBI Jacksonville Division spokeswoman Amanda Videll said. “The investigation is ongoing, and no details can be confirmed at this time.”

According to Carnival’s website, the Elation is a five-day cruise from Jacksonville to the Bahamas. The ship departed on Feb. 24 and is expected to return on Thursday.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story. 

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s