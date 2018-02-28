Lakeland teen arrested for threatening to kill students on Snapchat, officials say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk authorities have arrested a Lakeland teen after he threatened to kill or injure students on social media, officials said.

On February 22, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office learned of a teen posting threatening messages on Snapchat. The 14-year-old allegedly made a threat while responding to a post about students wanting to plan a walkout and peaceful protest at George Jenkins High School.

“I don’t even go to GJ [George Jenkins] but honestly this is so dumb. I might pull up and AR-15 those dumb a**es sitting outside,” the teen wrote.

A GJHS student saw his post and called in a tip to authorities.

When deputies found the teen in question, the student, who was recently expelled from Lakeland Christian School, admitted to making the post and said his comment was “really stupid.”

Four days later, deputies were notified of a Snapchat video in which the same student can be seen holding a wooden toy rifle and making threats to shoot students, officials said.

“Guys, so today at school for show and tell, I’m going to bring my trusty uhh state of my AR-15 you know, I’m just gonna walk in and be like hey you’re that kid that bullied me and then trip and pull the trigger and I don’t know how that happened but somehow I shot 17 people and killed a lot more,” the teen is heard saying in the video.

The teen told detectives he made the video as a “joke”, even though “some people may not see it that way.”

When asked what he meant about going to GJHS to “AR-15” students the teen replied, “Like what happened at Parkland High School.”

Officers recovered the toy gun he was holding during a search of his home.

According to an affidavit, the teen was arrested for one count of written threat to kill or injure others.

“Our deputies have investigated numerous school threats over the past two weeks. Most of them have been rumors, but we treat any and all threats relating to schools and students very seriously. If we find that a threat has been made and criminal charges are applicable, make no mistake – we will arrest the person responsible. These situations are not to be taken lightly. We appreciate the students who saw something, and said something, by reporting it to their school resource deputy and their school administrators,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

