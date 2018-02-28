GR8 Inspirations: Ice cream entrepreneur on mission to help hospitals following cancer diagnosis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From running half marathons in the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic to Iron ManTriathlons, Dan Schorr was known as a ‘four minute miler’ until one day he was sidelined.

“I got some news – I had no symptoms – I wasn’t feeling great and on April 1, 2014 they told me I had cancer and only 12 weeks to live,” said Schorr.

It was about the same time that Dan was going to launch a start-up ice cream company. While going through aggressive cancer treatments he decided to continue with the launch.

Fortunately, Schorr was able to beat the cancer and get his Vice Cream business up and running, but his mission statement had changed.

“Our tag line is life is short, eat friggin’ ice cream,” said Schorr.

From that point on he decided to travel the country serving free ice cream and forging relationships with hospitals across the country with the hope of helping hospitals raise money.

He’s already contacted Moffitt Cancer Center to help with charity events. He’s also announced that Vice Cream is being picked up by Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets.

He’s hoping his ice cream with a cause can help bring smiles to others struggling with cancer.

“You know it’s the idea that kept me going but what I have been surprised about with cancer is that I joined a club that I never intended to join, but you have an immediate connection with people you didn’t even know three years ago,” said Schorr.

Schorr knows he’s lucky to be alive, so he spends his free time traveling the country talking with survivors and those struggling with the disease.

His 4-man start-up company is based in Boston and is now expanding nationwide.

