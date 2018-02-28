Gov. Scott visits Tampa to push $500 million plan to keep students safe

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some big time changes are planned for our schools in the wake of the tragedy in Parkland.

Florida Governor Rick Scott made a stop in Tampa this morning to tout his half-billion dollar plan to make our classrooms safe.

The governor’s news conference included comments from Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. The governor was also flanked by nearly every sheriff and police chief in the Tampa Bay area as well as local school superintendents and elected leaders.

RELATED: Here is Gov. Scott’s entire plan to keep Florida students safe

There is a lot to the governor’s post-Parkland plan, but the highlights include the much talked about installation of law enforcement officers at every school, changing the gun buying age to 21, putting $50 million toward mental health initiatives and a “See something, say something” website where people can submit tips anonymously. In all, it’s a $500 million investment in school safety.

Scott’s Tampa visit comes on the same day students at Stoneman Douglas head back to school following the shooting.

“Can you imagine you have to go back to that? So the reality is, it’s horrible for them. I know there’s a lot of people I talked to, a lot of people around the state…they’re worried. They don’t want it to happen in their school,” said Governor Scott.

Follow Rod Carter on Facebook

RELATED COVERAGE-

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s