Gov. Scott visits Tampa to push $500 million plan to keep students safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some big time changes are planned for our schools in the wake of the tragedy in Parkland.

Florida Governor Rick Scott made a stop in Tampa this morning to tout his half-billion dollar plan to make our classrooms safe.

The governor’s news conference included comments from Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. The governor was also flanked by nearly every sheriff and police chief in the Tampa Bay area as well as local school superintendents and elected leaders.

There is a lot to the governor’s post-Parkland plan, but the highlights include the much talked about installation of law enforcement officers at every school, changing the gun buying age to 21, putting $50 million toward mental health initiatives and a “See something, say something” website where people can submit tips anonymously. In all, it’s a $500 million investment in school safety.

Scott’s Tampa visit comes on the same day students at Stoneman Douglas head back to school following the shooting.

“Can you imagine you have to go back to that? So the reality is, it’s horrible for them. I know there’s a lot of people I talked to, a lot of people around the state…they’re worried. They don’t want it to happen in their school,” said Governor Scott.

