Frustrations mounting over lane closures for Skyway 10k race

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Sunday morning, thousands of runners are taking part in the Skyway 10k. But to make room for the event, all northbound traffic will be shut down for hours and the decision is being met with some controversy.

In 2016, the Armed Forces Families Foundation began plans to host a 10k, and they figured no better place than the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

“Why not the Skyway? I mean, look at it, it’s incredible. It’s the flag bridge of Florida, it’s one of the top three bridges in the world according to the Travel Channel,” said Skyway 10k spokesman James Judge.

All proceeds from the Skyway 10k will support the foundation.

But from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. all northbound traffic on the bridge will be shut down.

“That’s a mistake. They didn’t think it through enough,” said driver Bruce Dickens.

Dickens frequently drives the Skyway for work.

“If somebody’s going to St. Petersburg from down south, they’ve got a long [drive]….if they’re running late for a flight, they’re gonna miss it,” he said.

Others told News Channel 8 that they’re concerned about the inconvenience this will cause for drivers.

Race officials say months of planning went into this and officials said it was too dangerous to open a lane of northbound traffic.

“From a safety standpoint, when you’re talking about 7,500 people, roughly, that are going to be on the bridge, in the meetings with FHP, FDOT, Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the counties, it was just decided from a safety standpoint it would be smarter to not have traffic on the bridge,” said Judge.

The date was specifically chosen to ensure it would impact the fewest number of motorists. Besides, officials point out the bridge is often closed because of inclement weather.

“People in the area, I think for the most part, are used to this bridge closing fairly regularly and that’s unexpected, unannounced. ‘The Skyway is closing, you have to find an alternate route.’ So with this, giving everyone plenty of time and having it in those early hours on a Sunday morning, we’re really hoping that everyone understands and understands that it’s for a great cause,” explained Judge.

The race organization will reimburse the state for the missed tolls and pay for the extra law enforcement at the event.

“I hope people aren’t angry about this. This is to support military families,” said Judge.

Other drivers would agree.

“Whatever you can do for veterans. I don’t think it’s too much of a problem,” said visitor Bernie Cardey.

“If people can’t give one day out of their life for some good cause, then there’s a problem,” said visitor Linda Cardey.

Race organizers are working closely with FHP and other agencies and they’re going to clear the roads quickly. If any racer is still on the bridge at 9:30 a.m., they’ll remove them. The bridge will reopen at 10 a.m.

