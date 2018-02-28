Ed Peachey fired from CareerSource Pinellas, will get severance package

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Ed Peachey, CareerSource Pinellas’ head man was fired Wednesday morning following a 6-1 vote on his ouster.

The move comes two days after Peachy was fired from CareerSource Tampa Bay.

Under Peachey’s leadership, both job placement agencies were accused of forging signatures and inflating their job placement numbers. Peachey is also accused of having a romantic relationship with a business manager.

“I would move that we terminate Ed Peachey,” Pinellas Commissioner Ken Welch said during an executive committee meeting Wednesday.

CareerSource board members worry the agency’s reputation is tarnished.

“The appearance of impropriety is toxic,” said CareerSource Pinellas chairman, Jack Geller.

But Peachey’s attorney Marion Hall is calling the entire ordeal a witch hunt.

“Your job is to separate fact from fiction and there is a whole lot of fiction going on,” said Hale.

Peachey is walking away with another severance package, similar to what he’ll receive from CareerSource Tampa Bay.

“He will be paid that money, I think it’s wrong. I think it reflects poorly on CareerSource Pinellas and I think it’s a disservice to the taxpayer and the county commission will be looking at this and the appointees on this board,” said Welch.

On Thursday, the board will discuss Peachey’s severance package and the possibly appointing new board members.

