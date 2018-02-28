Building evacuated at UCF after man throws powdered baby formula in air

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A building at the University of Central Florida was evacuated for about an hour on Wednesday after what police initially called a suspicious incident.

Officers say they evacuated the Business Administration I building Wednesday morning after a man stood up in a class and threw powder in the air. Investigators do not believe that man was a student in the class.

Police later confirmed the spilled powder was a match for powdered baby formula.

“We had an individual throw powder in one of the classrooms. We think it was going to be some type of stunt like a LeBron James stunt. But unfortunately, with our current threat situation the way it is, our fire partners decided we need to treat this as a Hazmat situation,” UCF Police Chief Richard Beary said.

Officers are searching a white man described as 6’2″ and wearing a red and white LeBron James Miami Heat jersey.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the classroom and the building while we investigate,” UCF police said on Twitter.

The building reopened around 12:30 p.m.

Police later identified a second “subject of concern.” The second person is described as an Asian man about 5’6″ wearing a blue shirt. Officers say he had two backpacks – one black and one white.

Update from UCFPD Chief Richard Beary. pic.twitter.com/j5IXGvSMG8 — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

Witnesses say the suspect is wearing this jersey. He is described as a 6'2, white male with blonde hair. Please call 911 if spotted. pic.twitter.com/G5UCa4bXKt — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018