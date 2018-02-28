Avon Park teacher arrested for lewd acts against a child

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Highlands County middle school teacher is charged with four counts of lewd acts after a teenage girl told deputies she had an ongoing sexual relationship with the 44-year-old man.

Detectives with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office say Avon Park Middle School staff notified the school resource deputy on Friday that a 13-year-old female student alleged she’d been involved sexually with Kevin Dewberry, who was described as a special education teacher and sports coach.

The HCSO Special Victims Unit investigated and Dewberry was arrested late on Feb. 27 and charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim under 16. In court Wednesday morning, a judge set bail at $100,000 per charge and ordered that if Dewberry posts bond, he must stay away from school grounds.

The school board released the following statement about the arrest:

Allegations of inappropriate conduct have surfaced regarding a faculty member at Avon Park Middle School, and an arrest has been made late tonight by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. School administration, district administration, and law enforcement took immediate action and we are fully cooperating with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate. No further comments will be made as this is an ongoing investigation, however we felt it necessary to make a statement out of respect for full transparency and to affirm that we are committed to providing a safe learning environment in all Highlands County schools.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-