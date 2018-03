PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Three sheds and two vehicles burned during a brush fire in Palm Harbor on Wednesday.

Firefighters from Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, Safety Harbor and Tarpon Springs were on scene at 4812 Roberts Road.

PHFR rescue says the fire has been put out.

A homeowner says he was cooking in his backyard from a barrel when his backyard caught on fire.

Officials have not confirmed the cooking caused the fire and the cause remains under investigation.