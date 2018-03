NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The New Port Richey Police Department was on scene of an accident were two pedestrians were hit on Wednesday.

The pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on U.S.19 and Main Street.

The victims were taken to Bayonet Point as trauma alerts with head injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Northbound U.S. 19 is closed.

