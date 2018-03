LAKE HAMILTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lake Hamilton Police Department is on scene of a double fatal crash Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at U.S. 27 and Kokomo Road around 8:30 p.m.

Kokomo Road is currently closed.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

