WATCH: 6-year-old girl’s adorable Girl Scout cookie video goes viral

DULUTH, Ga. (WFLA) – A 6-year-old Georgia girl has sold thousands of boxes of Girl Scout cookies after a video she made with her dad went viral.

The video shows Duluth, Georgia father Seymore Harrison Jr. in his car with his daughter Charity Joy in the back seat.

The pair sing a song about Girl Scout cookies. Charity Joy is wearing her Girl Scout uniform and snapping her fingers to the music.

“Samoas are coconut cookies with caramel. You wanna get them now cuz they’re gonna sell,” the two croon as Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” plays in the background and dad holds up a box of Samoas.

The video is called “Girl Scout Cookies Charity Joy Ft. Daddy Mo.”

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Charity Joy had sold 65 boxes of cookies when they started the video campaign, which has now been viewed more than 2 million times.

As of Tuesday morning, Harrison tells WFLA.com that she’s sold 5,000 boxes of cookies. They’ve received orders from all parts of the country.

“The attention we are getting is humbling. All the kind words from all over are amazing. We are grateful,” said Harrison.

You can order Girl Scout cookies from Charity Joy here.

