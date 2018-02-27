VIDEO: Firefighters rescue family trapped in burning apartment

HOUSTON, TX (KTAL) — The dramatic rescue of a family from a fire was caught on video.
A mother and her three children were trapped in their Houston apartment as the building burned around them.
The mother was on her apartment balcony screaming “help me.”
One by one, the mother passed her children off to firefighters who carried them down a ladder to safety.
And just in the nick of time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
