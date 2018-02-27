VIDEO: 3 African penguin chicks hatch at Lowry Park Zoo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The baby boom continues at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo with the hatching of three African penguin chicks.

The first two hatchlings emerged from their shells on January 7 and January 9 weighing in at 54 grams and 48 grams, to experienced parents Tinkerbell and Loki.

Tinkerbell laid her two fertile eggs a few days apart making the pair “clutch mates”.

The third chick hatched on January 12, weighing in at 53 grams, to first time parents Tyke and Tyra.

“Both pairs of parents are doing a great job taking care of their chicks,” said Chris Massaro, General Curator at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo. “The addition of these chicks is a great win for the species and an exciting time for our community to learn more about these beautiful birds.”

For those of you who are already thinking baby names… slow your roll.

It will still be some time before we even know the gender of all three chicks. Once they are deemed old enough, a DNA blood test will be done to tell if they are boys or girls.

Native to the coastlines of South Africa and Namibia, the African penguin is one of five true warm weather species.

The three chicks will be the first additions to the Tampa Lowry Park Zoo’s colony since June 2014.

The Zoo is currently home to a colony of 12 African penguins. Lowry Park Zoo participates in the African penguin Species Survival Plan (SSP), which hopes to save these ice-loving friends from extinction.

The species is considered endangered in the wild due to food shortages from commercial fishing, oil spills, egg collection and fishing nets.

The population declined more than 50 percent during the last 40 years.

3 African penguin chicks hatch at Lowry Park Zoo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media