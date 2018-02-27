U.S. intelligence: Florida one of 7 states ‘compromised’ by Russia before 2016 election

(WFLA) — U.S. officials tell NBC News that websites or voter registration systems in several states were compromised by Russia prior to the 2016 election, including Florida.

According to an exclusive report from NBC News, the U.S. intelligence community developed the evidence before the 2016 election but never told the states that were impacted. NBC News says the top-secret intelligence was requested by former President Barack Obama during his last weeks in the Oval Office.

They say the evidence shows Russian-backed covert operatives compromised state websites or databases in seven states. Three senior intelligence officials told NBC News they believe the states were Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Texas and Wisconsin.

Officials tell NBC News the states were compromised in a variety of ways ranging from entry into state website to penetration of voter registration databases.

State officials told NBC News that several states were informed in the run-up to the election that foreign entities were probing their systems, but non were told the Russian government was behind it.

Six of the seven states deny they were breached, based on their own cyber investigations, NBC News reports.

The Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security contacted election officials in all 50 states to tell them whether or not their systems had been targeted eight months after the assessment.

National Security Agency director Adm. Mike Rogers has said the White House has not directed him to try to stop Moscow from meddling in future U.S. elections.

NBC News reports the White House pushed back on Tuesday against suggestions they’re not doing enough, saying President Trump is “looking at a number of different ways of making sure that Russia doesn’t meddle in our elections.”

