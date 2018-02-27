Teen arrested for stabbing father to death in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened earlier this month in Tampa.

On Friday, Feb. 16, police responded to the Courtyard on the River Apartments on Sonora Court and found 50-year-old Abdirashid Ali dead. Officers said he had been stabbed to death.

Evidence from the scene of the homicide led detectives to the victim’s son, 18-year-old Ismael Ali. He was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26.

According to investigators, the 18-year-old has been in jail since Feb. 18 on unrelated charges of petit theft and resisting arrest without violence in Temple Terrace.

Ismael Ali is charged with first-degree murder. Officers are still trying to figure out a motive for the homicide.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: