Teen arrested for stabbing father to death in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened earlier this month in Tampa.
On Friday, Feb. 16, police responded to the Courtyard on the River Apartments on Sonora Court and found 50-year-old Abdirashid Ali dead. Officers said he had been stabbed to death.
Evidence from the scene of the homicide led detectives to the victim’s son, 18-year-old Ismael Ali. He was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26.
According to investigators, the 18-year-old has been in jail since Feb. 18 on unrelated charges of petit theft and resisting arrest without violence in Temple Terrace.
Ismael Ali is charged with first-degree murder. Officers are still trying to figure out a motive for the homicide.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Nudists in Hudson upset over USPS carrier who won’t deliver mail inside resort community
- 12 busted in Tampa undercover prostitution sting
- Eckerd Connects ignored ‘smoking gun’ emails warning of Hillsborough foster care failures
- Family who took in Nikolas Cruz after parents died: We had monster living under our roof
- WATCH: 6-year-old girl’s adorable Girl Scout cookie video goes viral