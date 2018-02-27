Serena Williams’ husband buys 4 billboards about ‘Greatest Momma of All Time’

(WFLA/CNN) – Serena Williams’ husband is making her return to work after maternity leave a little easier on her.

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, had four billboards put up along a major road to Palm Springs, California.

The road leads to where Williams will compete next month, after not playing tennis since January.

The billboards feature four different images of their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with the caption “Great Momma of All Time,” or the “GMOAT.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: