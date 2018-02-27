Search for missing USF student entering 6th day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The search continues for a young St. Petersburg man who vanished without a trace.

Wednesday will be the sixth day since Gabriel Cordova’s disappearance.

Carlos Cordova was the first to find his brother’s backpack, wallet and cell phone at home last Thursday, but Gabriel wasn’t there.

“My heart was racing. I’ve never felt so nervous,” Carlos remembers.

Gabriel’s mother, Angela, says she’s living a nightmare.

“This is really the worst of the worst. I don’t wish this on my worst enemy,” she said.

She and her family moved here from the Dominican Republic five years ago.

“My biggest fear is that when we came here, we know that this is a country of people who disappear and vanish,” said Angela.

She says there’s no way he got mixed up with the wrong crowd.

“Gabriel is very shy and hasn’t been able to make a lot of friends here in this country.”

She says even though her son has dealt with depression, he worked through it by helping others.

“He volunteered at St. Anthony’s Hospital for three years. Even with his depression and everything, he has been a student in USF,” his mother said.

Carlos says if he could tell his missing brother one thing from his family it would be, “That we love him very much. We want him to come back home.”

If you have any information on where Gabriel Cordova might be, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

