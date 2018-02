TOKYO (WFLA/NBC) – A panda cub in Tokyo showed off her new “judo technique” on Sunday.

Xiang Xiang was born last year at a zoo in Tokyo. She now weighs more than 43 pounds.

In the video show on Sunday, she can be seen repeatedly showing off her judo safe-fall technique to her mother, Shin Shin.

Xiang Xiang took her first nap in the outdoor viewing area last week as she gets used to her surroundings.