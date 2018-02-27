Largo man accused of hitting disabled child on head

By Published: Updated:
Francis Labro, Pinellas County Jail booking photo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo man is charged with child abuse after police say he hit a child at a group home for disabled children.

Witnesses say Francis Sala, 26, of Largo, used his fist to hit the 10-year-old child on top of the head.

Witnesses say Sala struck the child on the head at least two times on Feb. 18.

The witness works at the group home “Home for Kids” with Sala, according to an arrest report.

Sala was arrested on one count of child abuse. Police say he does not have any prior abuse arrests.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s