Largo man accused of hitting disabled child on head

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo man is charged with child abuse after police say he hit a child at a group home for disabled children.

Witnesses say Francis Sala, 26, of Largo, used his fist to hit the 10-year-old child on top of the head.

Witnesses say Sala struck the child on the head at least two times on Feb. 18.

The witness works at the group home “Home for Kids” with Sala, according to an arrest report.

Sala was arrested on one count of child abuse. Police say he does not have any prior abuse arrests.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-