INSPIRING: Pasco man loses 82 lbs, runs all 4 Gasparilla Distance Classic races

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — During the 2018 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic, 30,000+ runners and walkers headed down Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa. Some ran the 15K race or 5K race Saturday morning. Others ran the half marathon or the 8K on Sunday morning. A few crazy runners chose to run all four of these races.

Among those crazy runners is 57-year-old Martin Ellis. He ran and sweated his way through a total of 30.4 long, hot miles over two days. That’s 30.4 miles longer than he could have run last year when he weighed 305 pounds.

“I had high blood pressure, high blood sugar. The doctor was encouraging me to start medication,” said Ellis

His life-changing moment came a year ago while vacationing in Aruba.

“I wanted to jet ski and went and paid my money and I busted the first life jacket. That was very upsetting,”recalled Ellis. “They literally duct taped me into another life jacket.”

He worked with his doctor and chose to undergo Gastric Sleeve Surgery in March 2017. “They go in and remove part of your stomach from the esophagus down, and they create a sleeve,” Ellis explained.

In nearly a year, he’s lost 82 pounds and says he has about another 10 to go, but what makes him the most proud is the way his health has improved. He’s medication-free and his doctor is ecstatic.

He also started running as a way to improve his health.

“I began training about six months ago. I was working with a coach and started literally running to the corner and back, then around the block, and a little bit longer,” said Ellis.

He started running 5K and 10K races and worked his way to half marathon distance culminating in the 2018 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Challenge. How far he’s come in less than a year.

His message to all of us: “Don’t wait. Don’t wait too long. Don’t wait until the turnaround is too difficult. Make the change. Get up, and do it right now.”

