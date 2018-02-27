How to avoid vacation rental nightmares for spring break

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With some of the top spring break spots being right in our own backyard, you may be thinking a beach staycation sounds perfect this year.

But renting a vacation home without knowing what to watch out for can easily make your blissful trip turn into a disaster.

Airbnb is hoping to make some of your research a little easier.

The company launched Airbnb Plus, which lists homes evaluated by inspectors according to a 100-point checklist.

This way you’ll have a better idea of the amenities at these properties like if the kitchen is fully stocked with pots and pans, and whether the pillows on the bed are fluffy.

But according to Consumer Reports, there are some other things that you should always keep on your checklist before signing the dotted line for your dream vacay.

Looks can be deceiving – Be sure to read the descriptions not just fall in love with a pretty picture. Also, in certain destinations safety matter more than luxurious looks.

Safety first – Emergencies can happen, even on vacation. Know where all the exits are and remember to ask the host about smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

Know who you’re dealing with – Vet and verify your host. Individuals with verified profiles have shared their Facebook account or provided government-issued identification.

Never book offline – Always complete the booking through the site’s secure payment processing system. Never agree to a transfer money to a host at their request.

Understand what rights you have – No one likes to read tons of paperwork, but be sure to check your terms and conditions before it’s too late.

