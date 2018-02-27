Hillsborough teachers say they don’t want weapons in their classrooms

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The debate over school safety has focused on gun control laws, but some across the country are calling for more weapons in schools, not less.

The president and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd are among those voicing support for programs that arm and train some teachers and staff to protect students.

“Gun-free zones are not working. How did it work last week? How did it work at any other campus across this country where there was a gun-free zone? The law followers didn’t have a gun and the criminals did,” said Sheriff Judd at a recent news conference.

Judd argues that most mass shootings, like the one at Stoneman Douglas High School, are over before armed law enforcement officers can arrive.

Stephanie Baxter-Jenkins is the head of the Classroom Teachers’ Association in Hillsborough County and disagrees completely with Judd.

“Ninety-nine percent of the teachers I have talked to have said, ‘that is an insane idea,'” she said.

She says teachers she’s talked with want to teach, not train to shoot.

“Teachers are there to teach. They’re not trained to be security. They are not training to be police officers or military and it changes the whole tenor of the system,” said Baxter-Jenkins.

Andrew Tillman is a Hillsborough County teacher who recently wrote an article for CNN on the topic.

Tillman says he’s not prepared to go from being an economics teacher to a gun expert.

“We have a lot of trust in our police and our sheriff’s office. We have a lot of trust in the security that we have,” said Tillman.

He says teachers are now contacting him from around the country in support of his article on guns and teachers.

“The majority of them say this is putting an unfair due process on top of what teachers are already doing,” said Tillman.

